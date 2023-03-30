X

Atlanta pitcher Max Fried leaves with left hamstring issue

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried has exited his opening day start against the Washington Nationals with left hamstring discomfort after 3 1/3 innings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried left his opening day start against the Washington Nationals with left hamstring discomfort after 3 1/3 innings Thursday.

Fried exited the game after wincing as he ran to cover first base to retire the first Washington batter in the fourth inning.

Braves manager Brian Snitker and a team trainer went out to the mound to check on the left-hander, who threw one pitch to test his leg before heading toward the visiting dugout at Nationals Park.

Fried allowed four hits and one run in the game, his third consecutive start on opening day for the reigning NL East champions.

Last season, he was the runner-up in voting for the NL Cy Young Award behind Miami's Sandy Alcantara after going 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sonny Perdue: $66 million university cut ‘incredibly disappointing’2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Winners and losers of the 2023 Georgia legislative session
9h ago

Credit: Bill Torpy

Development plan continues for Bartow’s 14,000-acre ‘Yellowstone’
9h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Person killed by train at Dunwoody MARTA station
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Person killed by train at Dunwoody MARTA station
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

MARTA moves forward with Atlanta Streetcar extension
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Women’s History Month: Georgia woman might be the greatest beekeeper of all time
39m ago
Georgia lawmakers get incomplete grade in transition year
3h ago
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
9h ago
Featured

Six years ago, the collapse and epic rebuild of I-85 bridge. Watch a time lapse
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
What bills from Georgia’s 2023 session will Brian Kemp sign into law?
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top