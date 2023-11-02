Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers

Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was voted player of the year and the National League’s outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards of the Major League Baseball Players Association

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was voted player of the year and the National League's outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards of the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani was voted the American League's outstanding player, the union said Thursday.

Acuña became the first player with 40 homers and 70 stolen bases in a season, hitting .337 with 41 homers, 106 RBIs and 73 stolen bases. No player previously had 40 homers and 50 steals in a season.

Ohtani hit .304 with 44 homers, 95 RBIs and 20 stolen bases and went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings. His pitching season ended Aug. 23 because of a torn elbow ligament, an injury that will keep him from the mound until 2025. His hitting season ended Sept. 3 due to an oblique strain.

Ohtani is expected to be the top player on the free agent market.

Marcus Semien, the second baseman of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, won his second Marvin Miller man of the year award, given to a player whose leadership inspires others. Semien, who also received the award in 2021, is member of the union’s eight-man executive subcommittee.

Former outfielder Phil Bradley was given the Curt Flood Award for advancement of players’ rights and devotion to the union. Bradley is a union special assistant for international and domestic special events.

The New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole was selected as the AL outstanding pitcher and San Diego's Blake Snell the NL outstanding pitcher.

Comeback players were Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger in the NL and Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks in the AL.

Outstanding rookies were Arizona outfielder Corbin Carroll in the NL and Baltimore infielder Gunnar Henderson in the AL.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Georgia education officials decide which test scores mean kids can read4h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Atlanta mayor, public safety leaders address holiday season readiness
2h ago

Police: 2 drivers raced at 100 mph in 45-mph zone before Cobb crash killed teen
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Longtime Gwinnett elections board and Democratic Party member dies
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Longtime Gwinnett elections board and Democratic Party member dies
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Groups want Vogtle cost hearings halted until Georgia PSC elections are held
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Georgia education chief Richard Woods calls for a $3,000 raise for teachers
19m ago
Georgia lawmakers launch investigation of troubled Fulton County Jail in Atlanta
3h ago
Vikings, Falcons share 4-4 records and uncertain quarterback plans for the remainder of...
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Black Boy Art LLC

Buying Black art at center of show
8h ago
‘The South Got Something To Say’ doc explores Atlanta’s role in hip-hop
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top