Atlanta Opera will update Puccini's 'La Bohéme' for the coronavirus pandemic

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Opera will present a staging of Puccini’s “La Bohéme” updated to the coronavirus pandemic as part of its 45th anniversary season, running it in tandem with Jonathan Larson’s “Rent.”

Both works will be on the same set and include action among the audience, the company said Friday.

Company general director Tomer Zvulun and designer Vita Tzykun will co-produce the two shows, which will run in tandem from Sept. 18 through Oct. 6 at the 600-capacity Pullman Yards. There will be back-to-back performances on Sept. 29.