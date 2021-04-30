Atlanta news crew spots Arizona murder suspect, films arrest

The reporter and photojournalist with WSB-TV said they saw Jsaan Carlos Strover, 20, as they were driving down a road near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Reporter Matt Johnson said he and photojournalist Joe Booker were in their live truck when Strover ran by and into some bushes. Johnson said police were nearby, so they flagged down an officer and then started filming as the suspect was arrested.