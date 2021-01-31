Atlanta near deal to let state close street next to capitol

Council Member Michael Bond tells WAGA-TV that in exchange for the city agreeing to let the state close a block of Mitchell Street, the state will finance sidewalk and safety improvements along a state-owned road on the northwest side of Atlanta.

The block of Mitchell Street that runs between the capitol and the Coverdale Legislative Office Building has been closed for years during sessions of the General Assembly, in part because there is heavy pedestrian traffic back and forth. But state officials have had a request pending for years that the city give up the block so the street can be permanently closed to enhance security.