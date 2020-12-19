Atlanta naming Atlanta Eagle gay bar as historic landmark

“Many have called the Atlanta Eagle home over the last three decades,” owner Richard Ramey said in the city's announcement. “I am grateful to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the City of Atlanta for ensuring that many more can call it home in the years to come.”

Bottoms said the Department of City Planning’s Historic Preservation Studio and the Urban Design Commission are beginning the designation of the building as a landmark. Historic landmark status prevents anyone from demolishing or changing the outside of the building without the commission’s OK.

"The Atlanta Eagle is significant for its long-time association to the LGBTQ community and as an excellent example of a historic home altered for commercial use during the 20th century," according to Historic Atlanta. It notes that staff and patrons sued the city shortly after a police raid in 2009. Six officers were fired.