Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for murder in Atlanta has been caught in south Alabama.
Officials said Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday in Covington County, south of Montgomery.
Last week, officials had said they were expanding the search for the 40-year-old Thomas to Alabama, saying they believed he was hiding among friends and relatives there.
Thomas is wanted in the Feb. 17 shooting of Cornelius Morgan at a store on Atlanta’s west side.
In March, Atlanta police arrested 32-year-old Johnathan Coleman in Morgan's death.
Thomas is jailed in Covington County extradition to Atlanta.
Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta was offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads the capture of Thomas.