Atlanta midfielder Emerson Hyndman tears knee ligament

Atlanta United midfielder Emerson Hyndman (20) looks to pass against the Seattle Sounders during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta midfielder Emerson Hyndman injured a knee during training and needs surgery.

The team said Thursday he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Hyndman has one goal in seven games this season, his third with Atlanta following stints with Fulham (2014-16), Glasgow Rangers (2016-17), Bournemouth (2017-19) and Hibernian (2018).

Hyndman has two appearances for the United States but none since 2016. He is a grandson of former Dallas coach Schellas Hyndman.

