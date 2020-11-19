Atlanta mayor vows 'top to bottom review' of policing

Rolfe was later charged with felony murder. Another officer at the scene outside a Wendy's restaurant, Devin Brosnan, was charged with aggravated assault and violation of his oath.

Segura and others have said both officers followed protocol. Bottoms vowed to reform the department and emphasize de-escalation training.

“They keep wanting to change the laws to give advantage to the lawbreakers,” Segura said. “I think it’s ridiculous, really. APD is one of the most progressive departments in the country. Ultimately, it’s making the city a lot more dangerous.”

The Research Forum will be paid by the Atlanta Committee for Progress, a coalition of CEOs and other civic leaders who regularly consult with the mayor.

