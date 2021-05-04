Atlanta mayor names interim police chief to role permanently

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she would ask the City Council to confirm Bryant immediately. The announcement came during a news conference to address public safety after a weekend that saw 12 reported shootings in the city, including one that left a 15-year-old girl dead.

“I don't want there to be any question of whether or not I have confidence in the leadership of Chief Bryant,” Bottoms said, calling him a “capable, able, solid leader.”