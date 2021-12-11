Atlanta mayor names director of violence reduction office

Jacquel Clemons Moore is a public health expert who has previously served as a leader with the Kings Against Violence Initiative, Inc., a nonprofit that offers intervention programs in Brooklyn to prevent youth violence, according to the mayor's office. Bottoms announced her selection on Friday and said it is effective to December 1.

“Combatting violence is a deeply personal issue for me, as it is for so many people across our great city,” Clemons Moore said in a news release put out by the mayor's office. “I look forward to working hand-in-hand with our communities and stakeholders to implement evidence-informed, community driven solutions to reduce interpersonal violence.”