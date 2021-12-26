Atlanta Mayor-elect announces inauguration schedule

Andre Dickens' swearing-in ceremony will culminate the weekend of activities in a 1 p.m. event at his alma mater, Georgia Institute of Technology's Bobby Dodd Stadium, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The first event of the inauguration weekend is a community service day in Atlanta, Dickens announced last week. Volunteers will convene at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center to assemble personal hygiene kits from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on New Year's Day, Saturday, Jan. 1. Volunteers will also participate in a cleanup project at Nancy Creek Park from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The activities will include raking, pruning and litter removal.