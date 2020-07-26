Atlanta mayor directs crackdown on teen street vendors

The effort was announced Saturday after reports that teens have threatened motorists with guns after the drivers refused to buy water.

On July 16, a man was shot twice in his car following a dispute on an Interstate 20 exit ramp. Also July 16, a 14-year-old was detained after police said he displayed a pistol to a driver stopped at a different intersection. The teen was charged and released. In June, an 18-year-old believed to have been selling water was found shot dead in a parking garage.