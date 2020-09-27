Atlanta man gets 5 years in prison for running Ponzi scheme

U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal sentenced Syed Arham Arbab, 23, of Atlanta, on Friday, U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said in a news release. Arbab was also ordered to pay $509,032 in restitution to his 117 victims.

Arbab pleaded guilty in October 2019 to a one-count bill of information charging him with securities fraud. Prosecutors said he preyed on inexperienced investors, including his own fellow students.