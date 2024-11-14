Atlanta man dies in shootout after police chase that also kills police dog

FAIRBURN, Ga. (AP) — An Atlanta man has died following a shootout with police that killed a police dog and wounded a sheriff's deputy.

Jason Andre Wilson, a 23-year-old Atlanta resident, died after leading officers on a high-speed chase that began just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in Coweta County and ended in Fulton County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said a deputy tried to pull over the Chrysler 300 that Wilson was driving for a possible registration violation, but that Wilson sped off northward, reaching speeds as high as 110 mph (175 kph) as he crossed into Fulton County.