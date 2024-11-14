Atlanta man dies in shootout after police chase that also kills police dog

FAIRBURN, Ga. (AP) — An Atlanta man has died following a shootout with police that killed a police dog and wounded a sheriff's deputy.
Jason Andre Wilson, a 23-year-old Atlanta resident, died after leading officers on a high-speed chase that began just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in Coweta County and ended in Fulton County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said a deputy tried to pull over the Chrysler 300 that Wilson was driving for a possible registration violation, but that Wilson sped off northward, reaching speeds as high as 110 mph (175 kph) as he crossed into Fulton County.
The deputy rammed the Chrysler 300 off the road and unleashed his K-9, named Titan, to try to apprehend Wilson. Investigators said Wilson began shooting, killing Titan and grazing the deputy multiple times. The deputy and other officers shot back, striking and killing Wilson.
The deputy who was grazed was taken to a hospital, later released, and is expected to make a full recovery.
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said Titan had been a K-9 for the office for more than five years. The office said Titan had located missing persons, identified illegal drugs and helped apprehend multiple offenders.
Wilson's body will undergo an autopsy in Fulton County. The GBI is examining the shooting, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will decide whether to seek criminal charges after the investigation is complete.