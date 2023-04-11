BreakingNews
Atlanta loses veteran goalkeeper Guzan for 10-12 weeks
Atlanta loses veteran goalkeeper Guzan for 10-12 weeks

1 hour ago
Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan is expected to miss up to three months after suffering a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan is expected to miss up to three months after suffering a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee in Saturday's 1-1 draw at New York City FC.

Atlanta announced the length that Guzan likely will be sidelined, 10 to 12 weeks, on Tuesday.

The injury comes almost exactly one year after he ruptured his right Achilles tendon, ending his 2022 season.

The 38-year-old is Atlanta's captain. He suffered the injury in the 18th minute when he was hit by Gabe Segal on a challenge during an attempted cross toward goal. No foul was called on Segal and Guzan remained in the game, making two saves.

Guzan has two shutouts this season for Atlanta (4-1-2). The former Chivas USA, Aston Villa, Hull and Middlesbrough keeper is in his seventh season with Atlanta.

He was a backup to Tim Howard at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and was the American starter at the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 2016 Copa América Centenario.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Credit: Henderson and Sons Funeral Home

