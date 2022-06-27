Atlanta loses Brooks Lennon 6-8 weeks with knee injury

Lennon injured his left knee before a 2-1 loss at Toronto on Saturday. During pregame warmups, he slipped on a hard rubber surface that surrounds both touchlines at BMO Field and sprained the MCL.

The 24-year-old Lennon had to be carried off the field by a teammate and trainer. He had been set to make his 70th league start for Atlanta since joining the team before the 2020 season. He previously made 86 appearances for Real Salt Lake.