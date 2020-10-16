X

Atlanta looks to clinch pennant with victory over Los Angeles

Georgia News | 55 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Braves will take a 3-1 series lead into Game 5 of the NLCS

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 9:08 p.m. EDT

NLCS: Atlanta leads the series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will look to clinch a series win with a victory over Los Angeles in Game 5 of the NLCS.

The Braves were 19-11 on their home turf in 2020. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .330 this postseason, Freddie Freeman leads them with an OBP of .439, including three extra base hits and seven RBIs.

The Dodgers went 22-8 in road games in 2020. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .357 this postseason, Max Muncy leads them with an OBP of .463, including four extra base hits and eight RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 18 home runs and is slugging .632.

Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 41 RBIs and is batting .307.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

