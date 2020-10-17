Atlanta looks to clinch pennant with victory over Los Angeles

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will look to clinch a series win with a victory over Los Angeles in Game 6 of the NLCS.

The Dodgers were 21-9 on their home turf in 2020. Los Angeles has a team slugging percentage of .443 this postseason, Corey Seager leads them with a mark of .842, including nine extra base hits and 14 RBIs.

The Braves went 16-14 on the road in 2020. Atlanta has a team batting average of .248 this postseason, Freddie Freeman has led them with an average of .306, including five extra base hits and seven RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .585.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 56 RBIs and is batting .333.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.