ajc logo
X

Atlanta loans Tyler Wolff to Beveren for 2022-23 season

Georgia News
26 minutes ago
Atlanta midfielder Tyler Wolff, a son of Austin coach Josh Wolff, was loaned by Major League Soccer’s Atlanta to Beveren of Belgium’s second tier for the 2022-23 season

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta midfielder Tyler Wolff, a son of Austin coach Josh Wolff, was loaned by Major League Soccer's Atlanta to Beveren of Belgium's second tier for the 2022-23 season.

Wolff, 19, signed with Atlanta in July 2020 and made 17 league appearances. He was part of the U.S. under-20 team that qualified for the 2024 men's Olympic soccer tournament.

Josh Wolff has been Austin's coach since the team started play in MLS last year. He scored nine goals in 52 international appearances and was on the U.S. team at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups.

The loan was announced Thursday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Capitol Recap: Georgians will have influence in bill to compete with China3h ago
Republicans: Warnock violated campaign finance law
23h ago
Teen in custody after shooting in meat section at Riverdale Walmart
3h ago
LG candidate’s involvement in ‘fake’ GOP electors draws Republican scrutiny
2h ago
LG candidate’s involvement in ‘fake’ GOP electors draws Republican scrutiny
2h ago
Dispatcher who didn't send ambulance charged in 2020 death
20m ago
The Latest
Braves start 3-game series with the Nationals
7h ago
GA Lottery
8h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game
8h ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top