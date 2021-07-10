ajc logo
X

Atlanta LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo. NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday, July 8, 2021 by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address for Mingo in West Monroe, Louisiana. ( Arlington Police Department via AP)
Caption
This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo. NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday, July 8, 2021 by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address for Mingo in West Monroe, Louisiana. ( Arlington Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Georgia News
Updated 4 minutes ago
Police say NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday.

Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address for Mingo in West Monroe, Louisiana.

Arlington Police said in a statement that the agency could provide no further information about the investigation, citing “the nature of the charges and age of the victim.”

“Mingo turned himself in on his own accord in consultation with his attorney,” police said.

Mingo was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

His attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Saturday.

Mingo was chosen by Cleveland as the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He signed a one-year contract in March with the Falcons. Mingo also has played for Chicago, Houston, New England and Seattle during his NFL career.

“Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident. The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation,” the Falcons said in a statement.

In Other News
1
John Smoltz eagles 18th to take lead at Edgewood Tahoe
2
Five other times the town of Plains turned out to celebrate with the...
3
Mayer, Leiter, Rocker among top prospects for MLB draft
4
GA Lottery
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top