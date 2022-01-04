Atlanta launches program giving $500 a month to 300 people

The city, in a news release, said the program would be available to people who are at least 18 and live below 200% of the federal poverty line — $53,000 for a household of four; about $44,000 for a household of three; an estimated $35,000 for a two-person household and about $26,000 for a single individual.

The program — called the Income Mobility Program for Atlanta Community Transformation or I.M.P.A.C.T. — is being administered in partnership with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta.