Atlanta hosts Washington on home slide

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
Atlanta is looking to end its 4-game home losing streak with a victory against Washington

Washington Mystics (9-5, 5-4 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (5-8, 4-5 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on Washington looking to stop its four-game home losing streak.

The Dream have gone 4-5 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta ranks sixth in the WNBA with 36.3 points in the paint led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 10.0.

The Mystics' record in Eastern Conference action is 5-4. Washington is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 1.6.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Mystics defeated the Dream 109-86 in their last meeting on June 28. Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 25 points, and Parker led the Dream with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is averaging 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Dream.

Delle Donne is averaging 18.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 84.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.7 points per game.

Mystics: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

