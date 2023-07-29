Atlanta hosts Washington following Gray's 25-point showing

Atlanta hosts the Washington Mystics after Allisha Gray scored 25 points in the Atlanta Dream's 95-84 loss to the New York Liberty
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago
Washington Mystics (12-11, 6-8 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (13-11, 7-8 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts the Washington Mystics after Allisha Gray scored 25 points in the Atlanta Dream's 95-84 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Dream are 7-8 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 4.7.

The Mystics are 6-8 in Eastern Conference play. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 1.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Dream won 94-89 in the last meeting on June 30. Gray led the Dream with 26 points, and Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyne Howard is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Dream. Gray is averaging 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Brittney Sykes is averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Mystics. Natasha Cloud is averaging 12.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 85.0 points, 38.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 88.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

