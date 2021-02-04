X

Atlanta hosts Utah on home skid

By The Associated Press
Atlanta will attempt to break its three-game home skid when the Hawks face Utah

Utah Jazz (16-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (10-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Jazz -7.5; over/under is 224

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts Utah looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Hawks have gone 5-6 at home. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 47.2 rebounds. Clint Capela leads the Hawks with 14.3 boards.

The Jazz are 7-3 on the road. Utah is the worst team in the Western Conference shooting 39.8% from 3-point range.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Hawks 116-92 in their last matchup on Jan. 15. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 26 points, and Cam Reddish paced Atlanta scoring 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is shooting 42.3% and averaging 26.6 points. John Collins is averaging 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 55.3% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 23.3 points while adding 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Rudy Gobert is shooting 67.7% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 45.0% shooting.

Jazz: 9-1, averaging 117.7 points, 48 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 45.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (achilles), De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Jazz: Elijah Hughes: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

