ajc logo
X

Atlanta hosts St. Louis, aims to build on Fried's solid performance

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Atlanta looks to follow up a dominant performance by Friday starter Max Fried

St. Louis Cardinals (35-35, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (32-35, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (4-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Braves: Drew Smyly (3-3, 5.63 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -129, Cardinals +109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Max Fried. Fried threw seven innings, giving up one run on two hits with six strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Braves are 19-19 in home games in 2020. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .316 is fourth in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with an OBP of .403.

The Cardinals are 16-20 on the road. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .293, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the club with a mark of .346.

The Braves won the last meeting 9-1. Max Fried earned his fourth victory and Ozzie Albies went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Carlos Martinez registered his eighth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 18 home runs and is batting .293.

Tyler O'Neill leads the Cardinals with 15 home runs and is batting .277.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .195 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top