Atlanta hosts Seattle following Howard's 32-point outing

By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
Atlanta takes on the Seattle Storm after Rhyne Howard scored 32 points in the Atlanta Dream's 88-77 win against the Chicago Sky

Seattle Storm (4-15, 4-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (10-8, 7-5 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts the Seattle Storm after Rhyne Howard scored 32 points in the Atlanta Dream's 88-77 victory against the Chicago Sky.

The Dream are 3-5 in home games. Atlanta is 5-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Storm are 2-6 in road games. Seattle is seventh in the WNBA with 34.2 rebounds per game. Ezi Magbegor paces the Storm with 8.4.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Parker is averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Dream. Howard is averaging 18.7 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 25.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Storm. Magbegor is averaging 13.9 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 89.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points per game.

Storm: 2-8, averaging 84.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.2 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

Storm: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

