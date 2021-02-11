X

Atlanta hosts San Antonio for cross-conference contest

By The Associated Press
San Antonio faces Atlanta for a non-conference matchup

San Antonio Spurs (14-11, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (11-13, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in non-conference action.

The Hawks are 6-7 in home games. Atlanta is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 45.9 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 11.5.

The Spurs are 7-3 in road games. San Antonio is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 41.9% and averaging 26.6 points. John Collins is averaging 20.9 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

DeRozan is averaging 20.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Spurs. Patty Mills is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 12.3 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 113.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 46.8% shooting.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 109.9 points, 44 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (back).

Spurs: Lonnie Walker IV: day to day (toe), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

