Atlanta hosts Portland following Lillard's 41-point outing

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Portland faces the Atlanta Hawks after Damian Lillard scored 41 points in the Trail Blazers' 121-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans

Portland Trail Blazers (29-33, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (31-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

The Hawks have gone 17-13 in home games. Atlanta has a 14-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trail Blazers are 12-18 in road games. Portland has a 6-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 129-125 in the last matchup on Jan. 31.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is scoring 27.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 22.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Lillard is averaging 31.4 points and 7.1 assists for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 119.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 117.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (calf), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee), Ryan Arcidiacono: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

