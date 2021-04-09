Atlanta hosts Philadelphia for home opener

The Braves went 24-16 in division games in 2020. Atlanta hit .268 as a team last year and averaged 3.9 extra base hits per game.

The Phillies went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Philadelphia hit .257 as a team last season while averaging 8.3 hits per game.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Philadelphia leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers).

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.