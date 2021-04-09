ajc logo
Atlanta hosts Philadelphia for home opener

Georgia News | 18 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies for the 2021 home opener

Philadelphia Phillies (5-1) vs. Atlanta Braves (2-4)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-0, .00 ERA, .14 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Braves: TBD

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies for the 2021 home opener.

The Braves went 24-16 in division games in 2020. Atlanta hit .268 as a team last year and averaged 3.9 extra base hits per game.

The Phillies went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Philadelphia hit .257 as a team last season while averaging 8.3 hits per game.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Philadelphia leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers).

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

