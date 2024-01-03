Atlanta hosts Oklahoma City following Young's 40-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces the Oklahoma City Thunder after Trae Young scored 40 points in the Atlanta Hawks' 130-126 win over the Washington Wizards.

The Hawks are 4-9 on their home court. Atlanta ranks eighth in the NBA with 44.6 rebounds led by Clint Capela averaging 10.7.

The Thunder are 9-4 on the road. Oklahoma City is the worst team in the Western Conference with 40.9 rebounds per game led by Chet Holmgren averaging 7.6.

The Hawks make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.4%). The Thunder average 121.5 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 122.7 the Hawks allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup 126-117 on Nov. 7, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 28.3 points and 11.3 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.6 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Holmgren is averaging 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 33.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 122.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.5 points per game.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 123.9 points, 40.8 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 7.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Seth Lundy: day to day (ankle), AJ Griffin: out (personal).

Thunder: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.