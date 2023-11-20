Atlanta hosts Indiana on home slide

Atlanta aims to end its 3-game home skid with a win over Indiana
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago

Indiana Pacers (7-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts Indiana looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Hawks are 4-5 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is seventh in the NBA with 17.9 fast break points per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 5.3.

The Pacers have gone 5-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks fourth in the league scoring 18.1 fast break points per game led by Bennedict Mathurin averaging 5.3.

The Hawks score 119.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 123.8 the Pacers allow. The Pacers are shooting 49.5% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 48.6% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.3 points and 5.5 assists for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 120.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 124.0 points, 40.2 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

