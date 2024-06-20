Atlanta hosts Indiana after Boston's 22-point game

The Dream have gone 2-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 18.3 assists per game led by Rhyne Howard averaging 3.4.

The Fever are 5-6 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 79.9 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

Atlanta scores 75.7 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 88.4 Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Fever defeated the Dream 91-84 in their last meeting on June 13. Boston led the Fever with 27 points, and Howard led the Dream with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is averaging 15.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Boston is averaging 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Fever: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Jordin Canada: out (hand).

Fever: Damiris Dantas: out (knee), Temi Fagbenle: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.