Atlanta hosts Connecticut following Bonner's 41-point outing

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Connecticut visits the Atlanta Dream after DeWanna Bonner scored 41 points in the Sun's 94-77 win against the Las Vegas Aces

Connecticut Sun (7-2, 4-1 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (2-4, 1-2 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut takes on the Atlanta Dream after DeWanna Bonner's 41-point game in the Sun's 94-77 victory against the Las Vegas Aces.

Atlanta went 8-10 at home and 5-13 in Eastern Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Dream averaged 78.5 points per game last season, 13.5 from the free throw line and 22.8 from 3-point range.

Connecticut went 25-11 overall and 11-7 in Eastern Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Sun averaged 85.8 points per game last season, 39.7 in the paint, 19.2 off of turnovers and 12.6 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum), Danielle Robinson: out (knee).

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

