Atlanta hosts conference foe Toronto

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on Toronto in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The Hawks are 14-23 against conference opponents. Atlanta is the Eastern Conference leader with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.8.

The Raptors are 13-23 in conference play. Toronto has a 4-9 record in one-possession games.

The Hawks are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (50.2%).

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 126-125 on Jan. 28. Trae Young scored 30 points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 26.7 points and 10.9 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Scottie Barnes is averaging 20 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 14.8 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 126.9 points, 46.0 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.7 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 112.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe).

Raptors: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.