Atlanta hosts Chicago, looks to build on Anderson's solid outing

Georgia News | 42 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Atlanta looks to follow up a dominant outing by Tuesday starter Ian Anderson

Chicago Cubs (10-13, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (11-12, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-2, 5.68 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Braves: Huascar Ynoa (1-1, 3.68 ERA, .86 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -128, Cubs +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Ian Anderson. Anderson pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with eight strikeouts against Chicago.

The Braves are 6-6 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has hit 31 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with eight, averaging one every 9.5 at-bats.

The Cubs are 2-6 on the road. The Chicago offense has compiled a .206 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with an average of .289.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-0. Ian Anderson earned his second victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Trevor Williams registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 27 hits and has 17 RBIs.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .618.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .223 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by one run

Cubs: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Sean Newcomb: (undisclosed), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist), Javier Baez: (hamstring), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

