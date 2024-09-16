Georgia News

Atlanta hosts Chicago after Carter's 20-point outing

Chicago visits the Atlanta Dream after Chennedy Carter scored 20 points in the Sky's 93-88 loss to the Phoenix Mercury
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago

Chicago Sky (13-25, 5-13 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (13-25, 5-13 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky visits the Atlanta Dream after Chennedy Carter scored 20 points in the Sky's 93-88 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Dream have gone 5-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tina Charles averaging 2.5.

The Sky have gone 5-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago leads the Eastern Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 5.1.

Atlanta scores 76.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 82.3 Chicago allows. Chicago has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sky won the last matchup 78-69 on July 10. Carter scored 19 points to help lead the Sky to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is averaging 15.7 points for the Dream.

Reese is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 13.1 rebounds for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Sky: 2-8, averaging 76.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out for season (ankle), Aerial Powers: out (calf ).

Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus), Angel Reese: out for season (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

WNBA playoff picture still jumbled as Chicago, Atlanta, Washington vying for 8th seed
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Dream stave off playoff elimination with win
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Dream’s playoff hopes hurt by home loss to Lynx
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Dream lose to Mystics, face must-win game Sunday
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Betts has tiebreaking RBI single in seven-run 9th inning as Dodgers beat Braves 9-2
Charles, Hillmon play key roles as Atlanta Dream edge Washington to stay alive in WNBA...
No. 2 Georgia enters bye on a defensive roll that has kept last four opponents out of the...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Power plan would boost timber jobs, but cost customers more
Gridlock Guy: GDOT leader gives update on major metro Atlanta projects
Georgia Bulldogs need bye week to improve, heal before Bama