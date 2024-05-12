CHICAGO (AP) — Atlanta Hawks win the draft lottery, will have the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.Editors' PicksCredit: APBREAKING Hawks land top overall pick in NBA Draft Lottery48m agoCredit: Ben HendrenUPDATE One Atlanta officer out of the hospital, 2 others remain after shootingCredit: Miguel MartinezMother’s Day offerings, upcoming fundraiser help Wesley Woods serve seniors2h agoCredit: David Aaro2 killed, 4 injured in Buckhead nightclub shootingCredit: David Aaro2 killed, 4 injured in Buckhead nightclub shootingCredit: Hyosub Shin hshin@ajc.comAnita Baker cancels Atlanta concert minutes before showtimeThe LatestBraves take 4-game win streak into game against the MetsBenteke scores 3 goals to help DC United beat Atlanta United 3-2Chargers sign outside linebacker Bud Dupree to help bolster their pass rushFeaturedCredit: HandoutNine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekendINVESTIGATIONSTwo high-ranking Ga. prison employees accused in sex cases