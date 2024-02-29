Georgia News

Atlanta Hawks waive G Patty Mills, convert G Trent Forrest to standard NBA contract

The Atlanta Hawks have waived 15-year veteran guard Patty Mills
34 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks waived 15-year veteran guard Patty Mills on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Mills played sparingly for the Hawks after being acquired from Oklahoma City last summer. He averaged 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds in 19 games with Atlanta.

The Hawks also converted the two-way contract of guard Trent Forrest to a standard NBA deal. He is averaging 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 20 games this season.

An undrafted player out of Florida State, Forrest spent last season with the Hawks on a two-way contract after two years under a similar deal with Utah.

Mills has 879 appearances, including 107 starts, over a career spent largely with the San Antonio Spurs. He also played for Portland and Brooklyn before joining the Hawks, posting career averages of 8.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

BREAKING
Family of shooting victim announces lawsuit against RaceTrac near GSU1h ago

Credit: Clarke County Sheriff's Office

Laken Riley case: Man charged in UGA campus killing won’t seek bond
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

AJC IN-DEPTH
Researchers say three companies own 11% of Atlanta’s rental houses
3h ago

Credit: AP

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Fani Willis allegations: What we know … and still don’t know
3h ago

Credit: AP

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Fani Willis allegations: What we know … and still don’t know
3h ago

Credit: AP

Kemp signs Georgia budget with Capitol Hill renovation, record new spending
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Georgia is spending more than $1 billion subsidizing moviemaking. Lawmakers want some...
7m ago
Georgia Senate passes bill banning taxpayer, private funds for American Library...
14m ago
Georgia bills in doubt at deadline include immigration crackdown, religious liberty...
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

If you are going to SEC Championship game, here’s what you need to know
Losing a long-term spouse and the shattering of a shared identity
Georgia Tech: A game day in the life of Buzz, cheerleaders and Ramblin’ Wreck