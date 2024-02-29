Atlanta Hawks waive G Patty Mills, convert G Trent Forrest to standard NBA contract

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks waived 15-year veteran guard Patty Mills on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Mills played sparingly for the Hawks after being acquired from Oklahoma City last summer. He averaged 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds in 19 games with Atlanta.

The Hawks also converted the two-way contract of guard Trent Forrest to a standard NBA deal. He is averaging 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 20 games this season.