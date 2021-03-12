Atlanta goes after 'nuisance' nightclubs

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the effort against so-called nuisance properties focuses on restaurants that operate as nightclubs.

Over NBA All-Star Weekend, a team of police officers and fire department employees visited dozens of bars and clubs to make sure they were complying with COVID-19 orders. They issued warnings and citations and made a couple of arrests, the AJC reported. Atlanta police have an additional 10 ongoing investigations into clubs, Assistant Police Chief Todd Coyt told the City Council’s public safety committee this week, according to the AJC.