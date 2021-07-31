Atlanta games' memorabilia rich in nostalgia, if not value

O'Neil, who often includes Olympic mascots in her auctions of summer games' memorabilia, said many collectors are baffled by Izzy.

“'What in the world is this?' I hear that all the time," she told the newspaper.

There are exceptions for rarer items. A gold medal from the games can pull in more than $20,000, James Smith, a sports memorabilia specialist at the Chicago-based auction house Hindman’s, told the AJC.

The Nike sneakers sprinter Michael Johnson wore sold for $6,000 in 2012.

And the estimated 17,000 torches produced for the torch relay can each sell for about $1,500. If it carries the signature of Muhammad Ali, who lit the cauldron at the Atlanta games' opening ceremonies, it can fetch three to 10 times that amount, the newspaper said.

Scott Reed, a Lilburn banker, has organized regular meetings of people interested in buying, selling and trading Olympic pins from the Atlanta games. Most of them sell for pennies, but Reed said the hobby is a great way to meet people.

"You can walk up to anybody, and if you have a pin you can start a conversation,” he said.