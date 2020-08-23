Atlanta finally scores, Martinez brace beats Nashville 2-0

Martinez completed the brace with his second goal in the 87th, ripping a shot from 18 yards away that beat Willis in the upper left corner.

In Atlanta’s most recent win before Saturday, more than 69,000 fans turned out for the team’s MLS home opener. Of course, the world has changed greatly since that match, and so has United.

Four days later, Atlanta was routed 3-0 in the CONCACAF Champions League by Mexican powerhouse Club América — the last match before a four-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The league finally returned to the field with the MLS Is Back tournament near Orlando. Atlanta United turned in a dismal performance, losing three straight games by 1-0 scores.

Shortly after returning to Atlanta, the team parted ways with second-year coach Frank de Boer. Glass, who had been coaching Atlanta United 2 in the USL Championship, was promoted to the head job while the front office searches for a permanent replacement.

Hoping to shake up a team that looked all of sync after three wildly successful seasons, Glass vowed to the instill a more offensive-minded approach. United finally found the back of the net, though the only cheers came from taped fan noise piped into the massive stadium.

Atlanta United will not have any fans at home at least through the end of September, a huge blow for a franchise that averaged more than 52,000 fans per game in league play last season.

Atlanta United midfielders Gonzalo Martinez, right, Matheus Rossetto (9) celebrate a goal during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Nashville SC on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Nashville SC, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta United and Nashville SC players take a knee to unite against racism to begin their MLS soccer match void of fans, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon, left, and Nashville SC forward David Accam vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta United defender Franco Escobar, right, jumps for a steal from Nashville SC forward Randall Leal during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta United midfielder Pity Martinez reacts after scoring a goal against Nashville SC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton