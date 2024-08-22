Atlanta Falcons sign cornerback A.J. Terrell to 4-year contract extension

An Atlanta native, Terrell has been a major part of the Falcons' secondary since he was selected in the first round of the 2020 draft out of Clemson. He has appeared in 61 games, all of them starts, over his four seasons with the team.

“We are very glad to be in the position to provide this extension for A.J., who is certainly well deserving of it,” general manager Terry Fontenot said in a statement. “He embodies the characteristics and traits we want as a Falcon.”

Terrell earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2021, when he had career highs in interceptions (three), passes defensed (16) and tackles (81), to go along with three tackles for losses, one forced fumble and one sack.

Terrell did not have an interception over the past two seasons, and he allowed long touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Evans in 2023. In all, Atlanta gave up eight touchdown passes of at least 20 yards, tied for third most in the NFL.

Still, the Falcons were willing to spend big money to keep Terrell as the cornerstone of their secondary.

“He leads by example with his work ethic, and as a great teammate he does anything he can to help this team win on a continuous basis,” Fontenot said. "We appreciate the support of our owner, Arthur Blank, for providing the resources to reward players who operate the right way.”

