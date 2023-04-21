BreakingNews
Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now
X

Atlanta Falcons release CB Casey Hayward after 1 season

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Cornerback Casey Hayward has been released by the Atlanta Falcons after one injury-plagued season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Cornerback Casey Hayward was released by the Atlanta Falcons on Friday after one injury-plagued season.

Hayward was midway through a two-year deal with the Falcons, who saved $5 million in cap space by releasing the two-time Pro Bowler. The team will incur a $2 million dead cap hit.

The Falcons brought in Hayward, who grew up in Georgia, to pair with star cornerback A.J. Terrell.

But Hayward lasted only six games before a season-ending shoulder injury. He had one interception, deflected three passes and recorded 17 tackles for the Falcons.

The 33-year-old was a Pro Bowler with the Chargers in 2016 and 2017. He also has played for the Packers and Raiders over his 11-year career.

Hayward became expandable after the Falcons traded for cornerback Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick by Detroit in 2020, and signed Mike Hughes in free agency.

The team also could pursue a cornerback in next week's draft.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file

Javaris Crittenton, in prison for 2011 shooting death, to be released after judge’s...6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb County assistant principal accused of sexual battery, sodomy
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL case: Defendant granted bond day after attorney’s arrest
2h ago

Credit: AP

Here’s where Braves’ Michael Harris II stands in rehab from lower back strain
1h ago

Credit: AP

Here’s where Braves’ Michael Harris II stands in rehab from lower back strain
1h ago

Credit: WSB R

Chris Chandler named new morning host on WSB radio, taking Scott Slade’s spot
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Perdue: Georgia universities might recoup $66M budget cut
3h ago
Historic investment in urban trees underway across the U.S.
5h ago
Astros visit the Braves to start 3-game series
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Various

Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
A “Legacy Celebration Service” for Charles F. Stanley planned Sunday in Atlanta
21h ago
Murder of Keisha Lance Bottoms’ nephew recounted in Oxygen’s ‘The Real Murders of...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top