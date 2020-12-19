Atlanta Falcons interview former Texans GM Rick Smith

Smith was just the second Black GM in the NFL after Baltimore's Ozzie Newsome.

Robinson, who is also Black, has been in the Falcons' personnel department for 13 years. This is the second year as the director of college scouting.

The NFL has mandated that any interviews conducted before the end of the regular season must be done virtually because of COVID-19 protocols.

After the season, interviews can be conducted in person if a candidate's team has been eliminated from the playoffs. If their team is still participating in the postseason, the interview must be done virtually.

