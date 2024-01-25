Atlanta Falcons conduct a second coaching interview with Texans assistant Bobby Slowik

A week ago, the Falcons seemed to be moving toward hiring Belichick, who parted ways with the New England Patriots after a tenure of more than two decades that spiraled in recent years without Tom Brady.

The 71-year-old Belichick has won more Super Bowl titles than any other coach and his 333 wins, including playoffs, leave him just 14 shy of Don Shula's record.

But, even as other vacancies have been filled, the Falcons continue to cast a wide net in their search for Arthur Smith's successor. He was fired as Falcons coach after three seasons, each of which resulted in a 7-10 record.

In all, the Falcons had interviewed 14 potential candidates, though two of those — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan — have accepted head coaching jobs elsewhere.

Harbaugh was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers, returning to the NFL after leading the Wolverines to a national title, while Callahan landed with the Tennessee Titans.

Callahan replaced Mike Vrabel, who was fired by the Titans and interviewed with the Falcons for the first time on Wednesday.

Atlanta, Washington and Seattle are the only teams that still have coaching vacancies. Five other openings have been filled.

The Falcons' search could carry into next week if they want to hold a second interview with Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn or Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

All have met virtually with Atlanta's search committee, which is led by owner Arthur Blank and CEO Rich McKay, but they are now off limits until after the conference championship games Sunday.

