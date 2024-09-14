Georgia News

Atlanta faces Washington on 3-game slide

Atlanta heads into the matchup with Washington as losers of three in a row
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Dream (12-25, 4-13 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (13-24, 6-11 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream comes into the matchup against Washington Mystics after losing three in a row.

The Mystics are 6-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington allows 82.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Dream are 4-13 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is 5-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Washington averages 79.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 80.5 Atlanta gives up. Atlanta averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Washington gives up.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Sept. 13 the Mystics won 72-69 led by 20 points from Brittney Sykes, while Allisha Gray scored 17 points for the Dream.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefanie Dolson is averaging 10.1 points for the Mystics.

Tina Charles is averaging 14.9 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Dream: 2-8, averaging 79.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Dream: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out for season (ankle), Aerial Powers: out (calf ).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Dream lose to Mystics, face must-win game Sunday
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Dream’s playoff hopes hurt by home loss to Lynx
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

WNBA playoff picture still jumbled as Chicago, Atlanta, Washington vying for 8th seed
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Dream fall to Fever despite another 30-point game from Rhyne Howard
The Latest
Friday's Scores2h ago
Spencer Schwellenbach stifles Shohei Ohtani, Braves beat Dodgers 6-2
Mystics hold off Dream 72-69 to move into tie for final WNBA playoff spot
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Remnants of Francine continue northward: What to expect in Georgia
Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams
Find just how many TV campaign ads ran on day of the Harris, Trump debate