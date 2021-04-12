Atlanta faces Toronto, looks for 4th straight road win

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hawks won 121-120 in the last matchup on March 11. Trae Young led Atlanta with 37 points, and Norman Powell led Toronto with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors with 7.1 rebounds and averages 20.6 points. Chris Boucher is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Bogdan Bogdanovic leads the Hawks averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 13.3 points per game and shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Capela is averaging 12.1 rebounds and 16.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 110.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 45.2% shooting.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 117.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Fred VanVleet: out (hip), Jalen Harris: out (hip), Paul Watson: out (health and safety protocols), OG Anunoby: out (rest).

Hawks: Danilo Gallinari: day to day (foot), De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Tony Snell: day to day (ankle), John Collins: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles), Trae Young: day to day (calf).

