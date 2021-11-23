Atlanta faces San Antonio on 5-game win streak

TOP PERFORMERS: Doug McDermott is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, while averaging 10.4 points. Dejounte Murray is averaging 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

Trae Young is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 25 points and nine assists. John Collins is averaging 17.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 2-8, averaging 106.6 points, 42.4 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 110.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Doug McDermott: out (knee), Jock Landale: out (health protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

