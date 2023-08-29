BreakingNews
BREAKING | Kemp declares state of emergency for Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Atlanta faces Phoenix, seeks to break 3-game skid

Atlanta will try to break its three-game slide when the Atlanta Dream play Phoenix
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
X

Phoenix Mercury (9-25, 2-15 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (16-19, 10-9 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Dream -8.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta comes into the matchup with Phoenix as losers of three in a row.

The Dream are 9-8 in home games. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 2.2.

The Mercury are 1-15 on the road. Phoenix ranks 11th in the WNBA averaging 6.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 31.6% from deep. Diana Taurasi leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Aug. 4 the Mercury won 91-71 led by 42 points from Taurasi, while Parker scored 20 points for the Dream.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is averaging 17.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Dream. Parker is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Brittney Griner is averaging 18 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Mercury. Taurasi is averaging 15.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 2-8, averaging 76.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 77.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Nia Coffey: out (hand).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Text: Phil Kloer / Staff; Photo: Mark Hill / CNN

Sanjay Gupta on COVID-19: ‘Is this a here-we-go-again?’6h ago

BREAKING
Kemp declares state of emergency for Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia
18m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fourth inmate death reported this month inside Fulton County Jail
1h ago

Invest Atlanta OK’s $86M in financing for 570 affordable housing units
37m ago

Invest Atlanta OK’s $86M in financing for 570 affordable housing units
37m ago

Credit: Portman Holdings

Financing issues prompt Portman to pare back Ponce development plans
59m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Arik Gilbert, tight end awaiting eligibility ruling at Nebraska, is arrested in suspected...
1h ago
Norfolk Southern is recovering from a technology problem that shut down its railroad
2h ago
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
3h ago
Featured

FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
8h ago
Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
6h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top